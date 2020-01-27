CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect has died while Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were attempting to take him into custody, CMPD announced Monday. It is the second death this month of a suspect that was either in custody or in the process of being taken into custody.

Adelbert Redo, 32, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound while officers were serving arrest warrants near 5600 Pine Street Monday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers were serving warrants on charges of second-degree kidnapping, assault by pointing a gun, and assault on a female.

Around 7:30 a.m., CMPD officers tracked Redo to Pine Street because of an electronic monitor he was wearing. Redo had a pending murder charge as a result of a 2017 drunk driving crash where he killed one person and injured three others, including a state trooper who he was accused of dragging with his car during a traffic stop.

In December 2017, Redo was charged with second-degree murder, felony hit and run, two counts of felony serious injury by vehicle, driving while impaired and reckless driving.

State records show he was previously charged with charges including assault on an officer and felony breaking and entering.

Officers Monday had located Reno when he exited the home and refused to comply with the commands given to him by officers, CMPD said.

"Before Redo could be taken into custody, he brandished a firearm and discharged it at himself," CMPD said in a released statement. "Redo was pronounced deceased on scene."

Detectives with CMPD's homicide unit are conducting an investigation.

Redo is the second person to die in the midst of an encounter with CMPD officers this month.

Harold Easter succumbed to injuries sustained following a medical episode he experienced while in CMPD custody, police confirmed Sunday.

On January 23, officers had taken Easter into custody on suspected drug activity. Easter was being transported by officers when he "lost consciousness and officers began administering medical aid," CMPD said in a released statement.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and died of those injuries days later.

CMPD has not disclosed the nature of Easter's medical emergency.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Internal Affairs unit is reviewing the encounters with both Easter and Redo "to ensure the officers’ actions were consistent with the CMPD’s policies and procedures," CMPD said in a released statement.

CMPD is no longer using electronic monitoring to track newly arrested homicide suspects.

"I cannot stand behind having homicide suspects on EM (electronic monitoring) that we monitor out in the community. I think the better place for them would be in jail awaiting trial," CMPD Police Chief Kerr Putney said in December.

At the time, 31 of the 463 people being monitored were murder suspects.

