A mother and her baby are okay after a terrifying hit-and-run crash on Wednesday.

The crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of E. Wendover and Gatewood. Police say the driver of an SUV left the scene after crashing into another SUV carrying Tiwan Goodner and her child.

Goodner's SUV flipped in the roadway.

"My mommy instincts kicked in, my adrenaline," said Goodner. "I pulled my legs from under the steering wheel and the dashboard and I was just pulling to get to the back, pulling with my hands and I got to my baby and I used one hand to hold her and I used the other to unbuckle her and I had her on my chest."

Firefighters got to the scene and rescued Goodner and her baby from the SUV.

The baby had no injuries. Goodner says she's got some bumps and bruises, but she believes someone was looking out for her and her child.

"I thank God for me and my baby being here. There was some Guardian Angel watching over me and my baby, because we wasn't supposed to walk away from that."

Police have limited information on the suspect vehicle at this time, but believe it is an older, dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.