MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Police in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina say a local business is operating more like a brothel.

An investigation is underway at the Derrieres Gentleman's Club on Seaboard Street, according to a report from WBTW. Police say a search warrant was issued for the business on Friday afternoon.

Police say they uncovered evidence of criminal activity at the gentlemen's club following a shooting investigation on January 1.

A separate case was opened, and police discovered more than 200 acts of apparent prostitution at the business. Police say multiple employees participated in, or facilitated, the acts.

“These hotbeds of criminal activity erode the safety of our residents and visitors,” said Chief Amy Prock. “The business was operating as a brothel as defined by South Carolina Law. We will not tolerate businesses who encourage or allow this kind of behavior.”

Police have issued multiple arrest warrants for people involved with the business.

Several charges also stem from the January shooting. Police say staff members started cleaning up an area identified as a crime scene before officers arrived.

