JORDAN, Arkansas — On Thursday, Sept. 3, at approximately 12:45 a.m., Baxter County Deputy, Corporal Jacob Zappa was dispatched to a front door alarm at Woods Farm Supply, located at 8231 Hwy 177 South near Jordan, Arkansas.

Upon Deputy Zappa's arrival at the store, the owner of the business was already on scene.

Deputy Zappa observed in the parking lot of the business a male, who was completely naked, running around in circles. The man appeared to be on some kind of hallucinogen or controlled substance.

Corporal Zappa made contact with the naked man, later identified as 26-year-old Austin Greer.

When asked by Corporal Zappa why he was naked, Greer stated snakes had been crawling out of his boots and clothes and were biting him so, he took off all his clothes. He advised the snakes were chasing him around the parking lot and had crawled into his body.

Corporal Zappa then placed Greer into custody.

Corporal Zappa then spoke with the store owner, who advised the front door to his business had been kicked in by Greer. Corporal Zappa then observed the front door and frame were heavily damaged.

The business owner said it did appear at that time, nothing had been taken. Greer's clothing items were never located. Greer was transported to without further incident to the Detention Center.