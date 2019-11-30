KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — Police confirm they arrested a man on Black Friday after he was spotted sitting naked in a car at a shopping center.
Knightdale police said an officer smelled marijuana coming from vehicles in a parking lot next to a Kohl’s store when he spotted 28-year-old Tylik Shawdu Little sitting nude in a car.
Police said Little tried to drive away after the officer ordered him to get dressed. Police said the man stopped a short distance away and was later taken into custody.
Little, who is from Virginia, was charged with indecent exposure, marijuana possession and resisting arrest. Police said he was held at a local jail.
