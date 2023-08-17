Jason White has 214 career starts in NASCAR's top three series.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR driver Jason White was arrested in Huntersville earlier this month and charged with driving while impaired, court records show.

White, who competes part-time in the Xfinity Series and Truck Series, was arrested by Huntersville police on Aug. 3, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office. North Carolina court records show that White is scheduled to appear in Mecklenburg County court on Sept. 6.

He was charged with DWI, exceeding a safe speed, speeding and reckless driving. Under North Carolina state law, any driver charged with a DWI will automatically have their license revoked for at least one month. Anyone convicted of DWI will have their license suspended for a minimum of one year upon their first offense.

White has a combined 214 starts in NASCAR's top three series. His most recent race was in the Craftsman Truck Series race at Daytona in February of this year. He's best known for his time in the Truck Series, where he was a regular on the circuit from 2008 through 2012. He has a career-best finish of second-place at Michigan in 2012.

