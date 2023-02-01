Suspect charged with first degree murder of Natasha Walker

Vashon Juan Sigler was charged with first degree murder of the Greensboro mom and business owner.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police have identified and charged Vashon Juan Sigler, 48, with the murder of Natasha Yvette Walker, 32.

Sigler was charged with First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle, according to police.

The police originally responded to shots fired on Jan. 1, around 2 a.m. and found Walker suffering from a gunshot wound near Cridland Road and Parkway Street.

Walker died from her injuries and the death was ruled a homicide.

Sigler has been in custody since the day of the shooting while he received medical treatment for being hit by a car. The collision happened shortly after the shooting.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified and is cooperating with the police on the investigation.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store. Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Follow us: