Suspect charged with first degree murder of Natasha Walker

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police have identified and charged Vashon Juan Sigler, 48, with the murder of Natasha Yvette Walker, 32.
Sigler was charged with First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle, according to police.
The police originally responded to shots fired on Jan. 1, around 2 a.m. and found Walker suffering from a gunshot wound near Cridland Road and Parkway Street.
Walker died from her injuries and the death was ruled a homicide.
Sigler has been in custody since the day of the shooting while he received medical treatment for being hit by a car. The collision happened shortly after the shooting.
The driver of the vehicle has been identified and is cooperating with the police on the investigation.
