18-year-old hospitalized after being attacked near Salem Gardens Dr. in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An 18-year-old in Winston-Salem is in the hospital after being attacked and shot in the back of the leg Thursday.

Winston-Salem police found Nawshawn Monterrian Nelson shot in the back of the leg after being attacked by two unknown suspects just before 1 p.m. The two suspects approached Nelson and beat him up before one took out a gun and shot him in the back of his leg, investigators said.

The suspects ran away from the scene on Salem Gardens Dr. and have not been found, WSPD said.

Paramedics took Nelson to Wake Forest Baptist Health Hospital where he is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

It is still early in the investigation. More details will be published as they become available.