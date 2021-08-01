NC attorney general helping to investigate North Carolinians involved in Capitol riots

Attorney General Josh Stein announced he is assisting federal agents efforts to investigate the 'lawless insurrection' at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced on Twitter Friday that his office is “supporting efforts to investigate North Carolinians” who participated in the riots at the U.S Capitol in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

He called for anyone with information about North Carolinians who were there and involved to email the North Carolina Department of Justice.

"My office is supporting federal law enforcement efforts to investigate NCians who participated in the raid on the U.S. Capitol. If you have any information about a NCian who participated in this lawless insurrection, please email investigationtips@ncdoj.gov," he said.

Eight people from North Carolina were arrested and charged Wednesday amid the chaos:

Michael Jones, 23, charged with curfew violation

James Smawley, 27, charged with curfew violation

Tim Scarboro, 33, charged with curfew violation

Lance Grames, 42, charged with curfew violation and unlawful entry

Early Glosser, 40, charged with curfew violation and unlawful entry

Jere Brower, 45, charged with curfew violation and unlawful entry

Timothy Keller, 34, charged with no permit

Thomas Gronek, 46, charged with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, possession of unregistered ammunition.

Stein is looking to investigate more.

After tweeting his support, he later tweeted that the FBI set up a way to easily report information.

"UPDATE: The FBI has now created a one-stop portal for anyone with information about Wednesday’s riots. Submit any information you have via https://tips.fbi.gov/digitalmedia/aad18481a3e8f02… . Thank you. We must all defend our democracy when it is under attack," the tweet said.

So far, we know one person was shot and killed and three others died after suffering medical emergencies Wednesday. On Thursday, a U.S. Capitol Police officer died after he was injured during the riot in which angry President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to prevent a peaceful transfer of power. The rioters forced lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupted challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

The mob overtook the presiding officer’s chair in the Senate, the offices of the House speaker and the Senate dais. They mocked its leaders, posed for photos in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, one with his feet propped on a desk in her office, another sitting in the same seat Vice President Mike Pence had occupied only moments before during the proceedings to certify the Electoral College vote.

