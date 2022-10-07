Guilford Co. deputy fired, arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

Steven Surratt is facing 8 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A deputy is fired from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office after he was arrested for the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

The North Carolina SBI investigated allegations against former deputy Steven Surratt.

Surratt was arrested last month on eight counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators said all the crimes happened in Davidson County last December.

Third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor is defined as possessing material that contains a minor engaging in sexual activity.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.