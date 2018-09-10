SHELBY, N.C. — It's been nearly two decades since 9-year-old Asha Degree went missing from Shelby. But her family hasn't given up hope.

And now, detectives have come forward with two new clues they hope will lead to information surrounding her disappearance in February of 2000.

In a video posted to Facebook by the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, Detective Jordan Bowen says they want to know more information about a library book and concert t-shirt. Meanwhile, Asha's family has never lost hope.

"When we feel like we can't go on, we know it's y'all's prayers and others' prayers that's keeping us moving," said Iquilla Degree, Asha's mother.

“Our investigative team has discovered two items of interest that could possibly provide new leads about Asha’s disappearance,” said Detective Bowen.

The first item is a Dr. Seuss book titled "McElligot's Pool." Detectives want to speak with anyone who checked out this book from the Fallston Elementary School library. The second is a concert t-shirt from a New Kids On The Block concert with a red collar.

"If you had a t-shirt like this one or know someone who did at any point in time, please call us," Bowen said.

There have been some leads in the case.

A year after she was last seen, some construction workers found her book bag where it had been buried some 20 miles from her home. Last September, investigators received information that the girl had been seen getting into either an early 1970s dark green Lincoln or Ford Thunderbird.

Anyone with information about Asha's disappearance or these items is asked to call the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office at 704-484-4822. You can also call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. A $45,000 reward has been offered for anyone with information that leads to Asha's discovery.

