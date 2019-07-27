RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina inmate who assaulted multiple deputies and tried to intentionally crash a patrol car while being transported from a hospital is now under a $45,000 bond.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said the incidents happened on July 25 as Brandy Hill was taken to Randolph Health for self-inflicted injuries.

While waiting at the hospital, deputies say Hill resisted and assaulted the deputy who was escorting her during the medical visit.

The deputy was not injured but had to receive help from the Asheboro Police Department and hospital security to regain control of Hill.

While being taken back to the Randolph County Detention Center from the hospital, Hill broke free from her restraints and assaulted the deputy who was driving and intentionally tried to crash the patrol car.

Deputies say they were traveling southbound on 1-73/74 at the time of the incident, the deputy sustained minor injuries from the assault.

Following the incident, more units including the Asheboro Police Department arrived to assist the transporting Deputy. Once back at the Randolph County Detention Center, Hill also assaulted two Detention Officers.

