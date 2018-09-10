DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - A convicted felon from Durham faces charges of kidnapping and sexual battery after police said he took a 14-year-old girl from a bus stop and inappropriately touched her.

Around 9 a.m. Monday, Durham police were called to the Super 8 motel at 2337 Guess Road in reference to a child abuse call.

Court documents say an officer spoke with a 14-year-old girl who said a man, later identified as Damien Squire, picked her up from a bus stop.

Police said Squire and the victim knew each other before Monday's incident.

The victim told police Squire showed her a handgun as he drove her to the motel.

Court documents say once in a motel room, Squire told the teen to remove her clothes and "groped the child's thigh and kissed her on the neck."

Squire slapped the child when the girl refused to take her clothes off, documents say.

Once Squire fell asleep, the girl hid the handgun and took Squire's keys and left the room to call 911.

Later Monday, Squire was arrested and charged with felony kidnapping, felony indecent liberties with a child, and misdemeanor sexual battery.

He is being held at the Durham County Detention Center under a $50,350.

Durham police said Squire is a convicted felon.

