GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Police say a man was arrested in Gaston County for shooting at cars and a fire truck passing by his home.

Police say there have been at least four incidents over the past year on South Point Road in Belmont.

Detectives arrested 62-year-old Michael Edward Wilson at his home on Monday, and charged him with four counts each of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and assault in secret. He is in Gaston County Jail under a one million dollar bond.

No injuries have been reported from the shootings, police say.

Anyone with additional information in the case was asked to call Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

