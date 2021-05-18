NC man arrested, accused of trying to engage in sexual activity with a teen

Investigators said William Christopher Cannon, 31, of Efland was seeking to engage inappropriate behavior with someone aged infant to 14.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police arrested a man last Wednesday after he was accused of looking to engage in sexual activity with a minor, according to police.

Using an undercover police officer, detectives found Cannon wanted to drive to High Point and pick up a “14-year-old.”

Police said Cannon was trying to take this teen back to his home and engage in sexual activity and allow others engage in sex acts with the teen.

Police arrested him as he was parking his car at the agreed meeting place on North Main Street.

Investigators said Cannon was armed with a pistol when he was arrested.

Cannon is charged with solicitation of a child by computer to engage in sex acts and carrying a concealed gun.

