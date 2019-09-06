RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested after he allegedly dropped a bag which tested positive for Methamphetamine on May 19.

Deputies responded to a business in the 8100 block of US HWY 64 in Ramseur in relation to the incident.

Following the investigation, a warrant for arrest was issued for Daniel Stephen Kirman.

Sunday, Kirkman was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and served his outstanding Warrant for Arrest for Felony Possession of Methamphetamine and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Kirkman received a $2,500.00 unsecured bond, his first appearance is set for July 1, 2019, in Randolph County District Court.

