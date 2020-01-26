A 32-year-old North Carolina man has been arrested and charged with Felony Soliciting Minor By Computer.

In December 2019, Alamance County deputies began an investigation online and were in communication with a man who solicited sex acts from a minor.

The investigation led detectives to a home in Mooresville, NC, where Isaiah David Musto was identified as the suspect.

Deputies say Musto was taken into custody, with assistance from the Mooresville Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations.

Other stories:

2 killed, 7 injured in shooting at SC bar

Big Hair Ball In Greensboro Raises Money For Family Service

Virus death toll in China rises to 56 with around 2,000 cases