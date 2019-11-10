HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant Friday on two homes off Alexander Drive and seized 57 dogs and puppies living in poor conditions.

Taylor Doar, 35, was arrested in relation to the search on felony cruelty to animal charges.

On October 9, Animal Control received information from two independent sources involving malnourished animals, parasitic infestations, and unsanitary conditions. Animal Control investigated the properties which they were familiar with as properties that kennelled and bred dogs.

They were unable to make contact with anyone but noted an overpowering smell of urine and feces. Upon further contact with one of the sources, a veterinarian who had recently examined some animals at the property, OCASD (Orange County Animal Services Department) learned additional information supporting that the general appearance of the facility and the condition of the animals were indicative of poor husbandry.

According to Bob Marotto, Animal Services Director, the dogs will be given complete medical evaluations and treated as necessary. Marotto said, “They will be held at our facility as we go through the legal process. If they become the property of Orange County, we will take all reasonable measures to ensure the animals have long lives and are appropriately rehomed if the case is decided in our favor.”

In addition, investigators also have a warrant for the same felony cruelty to animal charge against Doar’s mother, Cynthia Riggan, 65. She is expected to turn herself in later today. This is an ongoing investigation.

