Davie Co. man charged after shooting into car during road rage incident, deputies say

Investigators say the suspect got in front of a vehicle and did a "brake check" before following the victim and starting an argument before pulling out a gun.

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A Davie County man shot at a man's car during a road rage incident in Mocksville Wednesday, deputies say.

The Davie County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 12:36 p.m. on Wilkesboro Steet.

When deputies arrived they found the victim Robert Vandiver, at the intersection of Garner Street and Wandering Lane. The suspect had already left the scene. The Vandiver said that a black vehicle began to tailgate him when he was leaving Big Lots.

Vandiver said that the vehicle got in front of him and did a “brake check.” Both vehicles kept driving in Mocksville down various streets. Then they engaged in an argument at Wilkesboro Street and Mumford Drive.

That's when Vandiver saw the suspect reach for something and he began to pull off in his vehicle.

The suspect shot into Vandiver’s vehicle breaking the rear window and damaging the interior of the vehicle. Investigators located a shell casing along with the projectile from the victim’s vehicle.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as 63-year-old John Kevin Keller of Mocksville, NC.

A search warrant was served at Keller’s home where deputies found the weapon used in the shooting.

Keller was charged with attempted 1st-degree murder and received a $150,000 secured bond. Keller has a court date of January 5, 2023, in Davie District Court.