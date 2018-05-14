ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- A Buncombe County man was arrested after allegedly trying to solicit sex acts from a minor who turned out to be an undercover police officer.

The officer works in the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit for Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say Brandon Tyler Curtis was charged with solicitation of a minor by computer for sex acts, attempted indecent liberties with a minor, and 2 counts of dissemination of obscene material.

Investigators say they recently interviewed Curtis and found probable cause to make an on-view arrest, and seize various electronic devices associated with the alleged crimes.

Curtis is currently in the Buncombe County Jail awaiting transport to Alamance County for a 1st appearance hearing. His condition for release is a $50,000 secured bond.

