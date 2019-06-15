MEBANE, N.C. — A 19-year-old who was struck by an 11-year-old with a machete after attempting to rob a home in Mebane has escaped from the hospital. Police say he was still wearing the hospital gown when he walked out.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed the news Saturday stating that 19-year-old Jataveon Hall escaped from UNC hospital Friday afternoon.

According to the release, UNC Hospital in Hillsborough transferred Hall to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill due to the severity of Hall’s injury.

Deputies say shortly before 8 pm Friday, a nurse entered Hall’s room and his bed was empty. A review of video cameras showed Hall walking out of the hospital wearing a hospital gown.

According to the deputies, hospital police were notified they were to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office prior to discharging Hall.

Deputies say they planned to pick Hall up and take him before a magistrate where he would be served warrants for Breaking and Entering, Second Degree Kidnapping, Interfering with Emergency Communications, and Assault on a Child under 12.

Deputies are now looking for Hall as well as two other suspects.

Friday morning 11-year-old Braydon Smith was at home alone when Hall knocked on the door before he broke in.

"I was hiding behind my door, I didn't answer the door," said Braydon. Braydon says a man then burst through the front door and found him in his room. "When he came in the room, he pointed the gun at me and he told me to sit down on the ground and get in my closet. And I did that."

The suspect went into the living room to gather electronics, then went back to question Braydon.

"He found my phone on the counter and he took the phone but he dropped it, and that's when I picked up my machete and hit him in the back of the head."

Orange County Deputies say the suspect, 19-year-old Jataveon Hall, kicked Braydon in the stomach. Braydon swung the machete again but missed.

"And if I didn't do anything about it, he could've taken me with him. He could have done anything."

The Sheriff's Office says Hall dropped everything and ran, but was later arrested at a local hospital.