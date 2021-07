The United States Department of Justice says Jason Kelly Inman used Snapchat to get sexually-explicit pictures from minors.

ABINGDON, Va. — A North Carolina man was sentenced to to more than 17 years in jail for using Snapchat to get sexually explicit pictures and videos from minors.

The United States Department of Justice said 41-year-old Jason Kelly Inham, from Mount Airy, sent gifts to minors in Virginia in exchange for pictures and videos.