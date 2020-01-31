ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video is from a separate story.

Rowan County deputies say they arrested a man for drug trafficking after he mailed large amounts of marijuana across the country.

Authorities say a Crimestoppers tip led deputies to a home in Salisbury where 40-year-old Michael Paul Miller was expected to pick-up a package containing the drugs.

Investigators staked out the house and arrested Miller after the drug pick-up. They say he was caught with ten packages of marijuana, weighing over ten pounds in his truck.

They later discovered evidence of a large scale marijuana and THC vape pen distribution inside Miller's home in Spencer and seized an additional 4.4 pounds of high-grade marijuana, nearly 2,000 grams of THC vape pen cartridges, drug packaging paraphernalia, and an assault rifle.

The total value of the marijuana and THC seized was over $60,000.

The investigation revealed Miller was having numerous packages of marijuana shipped from California to as many as four different North Carolina addresses.

Miller was charged with two counts of Trafficking Marijuana, Felony Maintaining a Dwelling/Vehicle and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $50,000.

Miller was previously convicted in Rowan County Superior Court of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and felony maintaining a dwelling/vehicle, as well as numerous misdemeanor charges.

