ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Alexander County deputies are investigating after a woman and an 11-year-old girl were found dead in their home caused by an arson ruled fire.

The fire happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Pine Meadows Lane, in Taylorsville, North Carolina.

Deputies said the bodies were found overnight and officials are searching for a man who is suspected of setting a house fire.

The suspect is believed to be in a relationship with the woman, who made multiple threats about burning down the house, officials said.

A 13-year-old is also missing from the home and believed to be with the man.

