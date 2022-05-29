NC officer shot during traffic stop incident

The officer had to undergo surgery and is said to now be awake and talking.

KING, N.C. — An officer was shot in the head Sunday during a routine traffic stop in King, according to King police.

Police said it all happened around 12:40 a.m., while two officers were holding a traffic stop on Newsome Road near the Dogwood event center. One of the officers went to approach the car and as they walked past the car, the passenger got out and began shooting. The other passengers in the car took off running sparking a chase.

The officers took cover and started exchanging gunfire with the shooter. The officer who walked past the car was hit by gunfire in the head. The shooter was hit by one of the officer's bullets during the exchange.

EMS took the officer to the hospital to undergo surgery. He is in recovery and talking. King Police said the officer suffered from a fractured skull. When he woke up after surgery the officer said, "Y'all gone have to get me some water." Police Boyette said he was thirsty as soon as he woke up.

Investigators said the shooter in this incident is dead.

The Stokes County Sheriff said in a Facebook post that an officer with the King Police Department was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

"Stokes County’s first responders had one of the most challenging days yesterday we have had in a long time involving multiple responses throughout the county. As your Sheriff, last night I got the call no Sheriff wants to get about an officer being shot in the line of duty. The King Police Department officer and part-time deputy was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for his injuries."

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

