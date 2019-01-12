FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say a pawn shop employee was shot while locking up his store.

Fayetteville Police said 63-year-old Ronald Ruple was closing up Bragg Pawn Shop Saturday night when a man shot him in the leg.

Police said Ruple drew his own weapon and fired back at the suspect. The suspect fled into the woods and is still at large, police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated the shooting could have been part of an attempted robbery.

