HOKE COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate who escaped from the Hoke Correctional Institution in October 2018 has been captured, according to the Halifax County Sheriff's Office.

A $20,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest of 45-year-old Cul Priest Jones. He was captured by Halifax County sheriff's deputies and Roanoke Rapids police officers, the sheriff's office said.

Jones has been tied to crimes in North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland. Gov. Roy Cooper's office says he is suspected of committing burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle theft.

Prison authorities have refused to explain how Jones escaped from Hoke Correctional Institution, where he was serving time for first-degree burglary.

Jones also escaped from prison in 1995 after shooting a sheriff's detective. He was captured in New York City.

A press release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said that Jones was found standing on a street corner Friday morning in Roanoke Rapids. Jones fled on foot when officers approached and he was captured a short time later, the release said.

Jones was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Jones "will be returned to the state prison system and charged with escape, as well as for other offenses he committed when he was on the lam," the release said.

Jones was originally set to be released on Jan. 7, 2023.