CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A program that teaches children about resisting drugs will raffle rifles for the D.A.R.E. program.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office plans to raffle an AR-15 rifle and a Henry Lever Action Rifle. The D.A.R.E. or Drug Abuse Resistance Education program is funded by law enforcement and not schools.

According to WBTV, there are 7,400 concealed carry permit holders in the county just in the past year and more than 2,100 permits were issued. That’s why the Sheriff’s Office thought it would be a good idea to raffle the riffles.

However, the school district said it’s not involved.

“The raffle is not something that is being done by Caldwell County schools,” Caldwell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Donald Phipps said in a statement.

The Sheriff’s Office said the winner will be required to buy a purchase permit, if he/she does not have a concealed carry permit and the same background checks will be performed as if buying a handgun.