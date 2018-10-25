RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A Wake County woman is being held under $75,000 bond after police said she used a "flame thrower" to rob a victim of their wallet.

On Oct. 15, Latonya Shanetta Bostic, 39, used an aerosol can and a lighter to create a flame thrower while robbing a person of their wallet, warrants say.

The victim's life was "threatened and endangered" by use of the homemade flame thrower, warrants state.

Bostic, who lives near Wake Forest, made off with $10 in cash and the wallet - which warrants say is worth $25.

She was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon.

She received a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear before a Wake County judge on Thursday.

