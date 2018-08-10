HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WFMY) - Police in Hillsborough are searching for three suspects they say stole a purse from an elderly woman in a wheelchair on Friday.

The crime happened at the Walmart in Hillsborough and involved two men and a woman as suspects, Hillsborough police said on its Facebook page.

This sweet woman lost her cash but her true concern is a precious, one of a kind photo of her late husband. Let's rally and get these people identified!!!

Police released photos of those they say are involved. Since the post police say they've identified: Bobby David Coble (blank tank top), Crystal Ann Wilkins in the photo. Third person has not been identified. No one has been taken into custody.

If you have any information call police at 919-296-9522 or email Officer Guerrero at lesly.guerrero@hillsboroughnc.gov

Share it, justice must be served, police added to the post.

