Who killed them? NC A&T student, 15-year-old Dudley student gunned down

The shooting happened on Circle Drive near North Carolina A&T's campus Tuesday night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are asking anyone with information about a deadly shooting on Circle Drive to come forward.

19-year-old Kaneycha Turner and 15-year-old Ronaldlee Snipes were shot to death Tuesday night. Whoever pulled the trigger still hasn't been arrested.

Turner was a student at North Carolina A&T. Snipes was a student at Dudley High School.

Four others were injured in the shooting. One of them is in critical condition.

There was a party on Circle Drive when the shooting happened, but police say Turner was not there. Turner's roommate told News 2 their group of friends went to Cookout and came to the area to use the bathroom.

"I was trying to enjoy my food and once I was trying to, the shots started firing and that’s when I realized my car was hit, the glass had splattered on my face," said Andreyah Bellamy-Alston, Turner's friend and roommate.

Bellamy Alston said someone else called 911 but she had to call Turner's mother to tell her about the shooting.

"It was just so traumatizing for all of us because we all (had) different points of views (...) seeing it, from me being in the car with her and for them seeing it and shooting towards us. It’s very traumatizing for all of us right now," Bellamy-Alston said.

Turner was excited for the homecoming celebrations, said Bellamy-Alston, even working two jobs to make sure she had enough money.

"She was a beautiful person and she was so kind. She was full of joy," said Bellamy-Alston. "She was just happy. She was trying to make memories. She brought a Polaroid for all of us to take pictures. She was just so happy she was so ready for this GHOE."

Greensboro police said several people were in the area of Circle Drive when the shooting happened. They need people to come forward.