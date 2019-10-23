RALEIGH, N.C. — Two former NC State Highway Patrol Troopers are facing charges for illegally ticketing drivers, the SBI says.

Former Trooper Jason Benson and Christopher Carter have been charged in the investigation that started in June. The SBI says the two troopers issued citations to more than a dozen drivers, who had no idea about the citation. The SBI's investigation revealed the citations were issued for single car crashes or abandoned vehicles.

In some of the cases, SBI agents say the former troopers failed to serve the citations. And because the drivers didn't know about the ticket, they failed to show up for court dates, which prompted warrants for their arrest. Some of the drivers had their licenses suspended, the SBI says.

SBI agents charged Benson and Carter Wednesday morning after they turned themselves in to the Harnett County Detention Center.

Jason Benson is charged with:

5 Felony Counts of Obstruction of Justice

5 Misdemeanor Counts of Failure to Discharge Duty

5 Misdemeanor Counts of Making a False Return of Process

Christopher Carter is charged with:

2 Felony Counts of Obstruction of Justice

2 Misdemeanor Counts of Making a False Return Process

NCSHP statement:

On July 10, the State Highway Patrol notified several media outlets that ticket irregularities were discovered in Harnett County by an SHP supervisor during a weekly review of citations. SHP had shared that upon discovering these irregularities, it immediately initiated an internal investigation and due to the serious nature of the allegations, contacted both the Harnett County District Attorney’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation.

The internal SHP investigation resulted in Trooper Jason Benson being dismissed from the Highway Patrol and a voluntary resignation being submitted by Trooper Christopher Carter.

“The actions of these two former troopers, as substantiated by our internal investigation, is inconsistent with the Ethical and Organizational Values of the Highway Patrol and does not reflect the high standard of conduct to which all SHP employees are held accountable,” said Colonel Glenn McNeill, Jr.