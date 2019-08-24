HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police need your help to find a suspect who made off with nearly $9,000 in stolen Bose Headphones.

Police say the suspect entered the Walmart this past Wednesday, broke the display case, and stole everything inside. Police say he took the headphones and placed them into a file cabinet box he has in his cart. Police say he later bought the filing cabinet with the stolen headphones with cash before leaving the store. Police believe that the suspect attempted the same robbery at 2 different Walmart stores in the area.

Police tell us that the suspect left the store in a small silver or white SUV, with minor front-end damage.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Detective Neilson at 336-887-7847.

RELATED: 'She's Going to Be in the Hospital for a While.' 2 Paramedics Recovering After Being Assaulted in Walmart Parking Lot: Documents

RELATED: 'Kill a Bunch of People' | Man With Pellet Gun Leads to Walmart Evacuation in Wilkesboro

RELATED: Man Steals $8,000 Worth Of Wedding Rings From NC Walmart: Deputies

RELATED: Walmart to revamp, reopen El Paso store after mass shooting

RELATED: Man in Blue Bell Licker Video Told Police He Had Receipt and Purchased the Ice Cream

RELATED: NC Man Stole $23K in Jewelry, Then Dropped Wallet Outside Store: Warrant