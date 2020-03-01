GREENSBORO, N.C. — A community coming together after a triple homicide rocks a Greensboro neighborhood.

Pictures posters and stuffed animals are set up at the mailbox on Sweet Birch Drive in memory of two of the three victims who were shot and killed Wednesday morning.

Twenty-eight-year-old Brittany McKinney is charged in the murders of 2-year-old Serenity Rose, 10-year-old Mkenzie McKinney, and 61-year-old Jerry Griffin.

'It's sad. It's sad that the community has to come together over a tragedy," said neighbor Lisa Campos.

"Kinda Shocked to see, you know, now they're not going to be here anymore," said John Barnes, another neighbor.

Neighbors set up a memorial at the scene of the crime to remember the children.

"Figured that's the least I can do you know her memory has gotta live on," said Campos.

Police initially responded to the home at 11:15 a.m. in reference to a welfare check that turned into a triple homicide.

Police reports indicate that McKinney got into a hit-and-run car accident about a half-hour later at 11:47 a.m.

The report states McKinney swerved on Wendover, hitting a power line pole, and then another car.

She was driving a 2011 GMC that was owned by 61-year-old Jerry Griffin, one of the victims she is accused of shooting to death on Wednesday.

A Citgo gas station employee tells WFMY News 2 that McKinney walked from the accident to the convenience store, and withdrew money from the ATM. That same employee said she just sat down on the floor by the ATM afterward.

Once police responded to the accident near Citgo, officers were able to piece together that she was the suspect in the killings. A Greensboro Police spokesperson said there was enough evidence to indicate she was the murderer.

GPD said they had not been running any type of surveillance on McKinney, but they were able to connect her to the murders once she got in that hit-and-run accident.

McKinney was arrested at noon Wednesday. She made her first appearance Thursday.

Prosecutors say she pointed out she has substance abuse issues. But prior to the killings, the only thing on her record was a traffic citation for no operators license in 2018.

Lisa Campos says she didn't know the family well but wanted to do something to show support.

"I have two kids and another one on the way and it broke my heart so I went out and bought balloons and flowers," said Campos.

"It was really nice real thoughtful. My mom, we were gonna go over and put a card so they know we got thoughts and prayers for people in the neighborhood," he said.

WFMY News 2 also spoke with the daughter of Jerry Giffin tonight. She says her father was a kind and loving man who served in the military. Now she says she's left wondering why this happened.