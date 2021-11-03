Mother arrested 10 years after newborn girl found dead in plastic tub outside Planned Parenthood

The child became known as 'Therese, the little flower.'

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — More than a decade after a newborn girl was found dead outside a Planned Parenthood in Winston-Salem, police have arrested the child’s mother.

Winston-Salem police say a Planned Parenthood employee was going into work on the morning of September 11, 2010 and saw a plastic tub with what the employee thought was a baby doll inside. It turned out to be a dead newborn girl. Detectives were unable to find out who the child was, and the case went cold.

The baby became known as ‘Therese, the little flower’ – a nickname given to the child by members of Lewisville United Methodist Church. The child was laid to rest there on September 29, 2010. Over 100 people attended the service.

In the fall of 2020, investigators reopened the case, reviewing initial evidence taken from the scene. The new evidence helped them identify the child’s mother as 44-year-old Jennifer McMillan Crow, according to a release. Crow was arrested Tuesday.

Authorities also learned complications of prematurity, combined with environmental hypothermia and perinatal pneumonia, caused the baby to die, and the death was ruled a homicide.