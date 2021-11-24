Newly installed license plate cameras help Greensboro police make arrest in Circle K robbery

Police said Catherine Summer Sanford, 32, and Brandon Thomas Holsey, 32, of Greensboro are both charged.

Greensboro police said they arrested two people charged in connection with a Circle K robbery thanks to newly installed cameras around the city.

Police said Catherine Summer Sanford, 32, and Brandon Thomas Holsey, 32, of Greensboro are both charged. Sanford and Holsey are charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. The arrests follow a robbery Monday at a Circle K on Pleasant Garden Road and an attempted robbery at another Circle K on Pleasant Garden Road on Nov. 16.

Investigators said they used the recently installed automated license plate reader cameras from Flock Safety to identify the possible suspect vehicle and they then used that information to develop the possible suspects and then make an arrest in the case.

Sanford and Holsey were placed in the Guilford County Jail. Sanford has a $50,000 bond and Holsey has a $65,000 bond.