Newlywed man passes away after a hit-and-run crash on ride to honeymoon

Less than a week after marrying his partner of more than 10 years, Christopher Coffey passed away after a hit-and-run crash.

DANDRIDGE, Tenn — UPDATE (Sept. 18): Family members said that Christopher Coffey passed away on Saturday after he was involved in a hit-and-run crash on his way to his honeymoon.

He was driving to Florida when police said a Dodge Charger hit him and drove off. They are still searching for the suspect, according to authorities.

"He had a great job. He was just starting this law. He just got married on Saturday," said Chesney Rutherford, his cousin. "We were very, very close growing up. We spend a lot of time together. He's just an awesome person, he would give you the shirt off his back."

"We all realize that finding that driver is not going to fix this family," said Rutherford. "It's not going to heal Christopher, I can't imagine anybody going through this and I would hate for that to happen to somebody else because we couldn't find the person."

They said that they are trying to cope with a new reality, which doesn't even seem real after a week of joy.

"It's very hard," Rutherford said. "This is not how it was supposed to go. And it's hard to understand. And we're just all trying to cope, the best we can."

As he fights hard to stay here and live the life he had going.

"They hadn't planned this vacation forever," she said. "And they were almost there. Now he's fighting for his loss in a hospital, and that's not how this week was supposed to go for them. And it's just hard to comprehend."

Anyone who wants to help the Coffey family through this difficult time can donate to their GoFundMe campaign, organized to help them pay for medical bills.