CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Twelve employees of a Nissan dealership in Shelby are facing charges, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles License and Theft Bureau was investigating Nissan of Shelby on South Post Road for several months before filing the charges.
NCDOT said the initial investigation was focused on the process used to rebuild salvage vehicles and the documents used to transfer those titles. Additional information found during the investigation led to more charges.
The charges are as follows:
- Sam Kazran is facing 110 counts of failure to inspect vehicle prior to being offered
for sale.
- Whitney Horton is facing six counts of failure to deliver a title and 13 counts of failure to disclose damage.
- Crystal Brooks is facing one count of failure to deliver a title and five counts of failure to disclose damage.
- Casey Ramsey is facing 38 counts of failure to deliver a title, 38 counts of improper use of temporary markers, four counts of failure to disclose damage, and one count of making false statement about date of sale.
- Mitchell Hilton is facing 21 counts of failure to deliver a title, four counts of failure to disclose damage, and 20 counts of improper use of temporary markers.
- Katie Horn is facing five counts of failure to deliver a title, one count of failure to disclose damage, and five counts of improper use of temporary markers.
- Kristina Hyman is facing 25 counts of failure to deliver a title, one count of failure to disclose damage, and 24 counts of improper use of markers.
- Angie Davis is facing one count of failure to deliver a title and four counts of failure to disclose damage.
- Amy Howell is facing one count of failure to deliver a title and one count of failure to disclose damage.
- Chris Dean is facing 24 counts of failure to deliver a title, three counts of failure to disclose damage, and 22 counts of improper use of temporary markers.
- Sterling McMillian is facing seven counts of failure to deliver a title and eight counts of improper use of temporary markers.
- Randy Massey is facing eight counts of failure to deliver a title and eight counts of improper use of temporary markers.