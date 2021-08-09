No bond for teen accused of murder in Mt. Tabor High School Shooting

A judge ruled against Maurice Evans Jr.'s attorney's request for bond during a hearing in superior court Thursday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The main video in this story is from Sept. 8, 2021, when Mt. Tabor school leaders spoke about school safety.

The teen accused in the deadly Mount Tabor High School shooting will stay at the Forsyth County Detention Center under no bond.

Maurice Evans Jr.’s Attorney J.D Byers submitted a bond motion on Oct. 1. Evans Jr. and his attorney went before the court Thursday to request a reasonable bond.

Byers said Evans Jr. had a history of beef with Miller and others before the shooting.

His attorney said Evans was shot nine times on June 5 over the ongoing beef with Miller and others and was in the intensive care unit in relation to the ongoing beef with Miller and others.

“Mr. Evans barely survived the shooting. He has very little use of his left arm,” Byers said in court. “This shooting happened Wednesday and Mr. Evans had not gone to school Monday Tuesday or Wednesday out of fear for his life.”

Byer went on to say on the morning of the school shooting Miller threatened to kill Evans. Byers shared alleged Facebook messages and photos posted by Miller of Evans in intensive care saying he’d finish the job.

Byers also showed the judge photos of what he said was Miller flashing gang signs.

“Mr. Evans didn’t want to go to school because he was afraid and it was justified he felt someone would try to kill him if he went to school,” Byers said. “Whatever happened in that hallway there’s more to the story.”

Byers asked the judge to set his bond in alignment with a manslaughter case.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill agreed there was an ongoing beef between Miller and Evans.

“There’s no questions Evans was shot during the summer,” O'Neill said. “ This was ongoing and ended up spilling over into school. This wasn’t random it was a targeted hit.”

O'Neill said putting a bond on this case would send a dangerous message to the community.

“They can think if they take matters into their own hands they will be home with mom and dad instead of being locked up,” O'Neill said.

O'Neill added that back in 2016 Evans was arrested for being a runaway and is a flight risk.

Byers said until the trial, the case will go on the court's administrative calendar where discovery will continue to be presented.