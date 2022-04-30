No charges to be filed in shooting at DaBaby's house, police say

In a Facebook post, the department said that the investigation was completed and closed and that no criminal charges would be filed at this time.

TROUTMAN, N.C. — No charges will be filed in a shooting investigation that happened at rapper DaBaby's house back in April, the Troutman Police Department confirmed.

This comes after officers to a reported shooting at DaBaby's home on April 13 around 7:45 p.m. When police arrived at the property, they found a person who'd been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

In a Facebook post, the department said that the investigation was completed and closed and that no criminal charges would be filed at this time. The case was investigated by the police department and the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office, according to police.

Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson confirmed that DaBaby and one other person were at the home at the time of the shooting. Watson could not confirm if DaBaby was directly involved in the incident.

Iredell County Emergency Communications released a redacted 911 call. The caller is not identified but told the operator he shot a man in his leg after the man trespassed on the property. The caller goes on to say the victim is bleeding but is breathing, and tells dispatchers they will wait for the police to arrive.

On April 15, DaBaby took to his Instagram account and posted a cryptic message about the incident using a clip from the 2002 film "Paid in Full". The caption included expletives and stated, "Buddy ain't deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy!"

Later in April, Rolling Stone released an article with previously-unreleased security footage that showed what lead up to Jaylin Craig being shot and killed by DaBaby in 2018.

The murder charge against DaBaby in the case was dropped and he was only convicted for carrying a concealed weapon and was sentenced to 12 months probation.

Following the release of the Rolling Stone article, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office confirmed with WCNC Charlotte they charged DaBaby and Thankgod Chimmeka Awutewith felony battery following a Dec. 2020 incident that left one person injured.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by WCNC Charlotte, DaBaby and Awutewith were both charged with felony battery after allegedly they "willfully and unlawfully use force and violence" against the victim Gary Pagar. The incident occurred on Dec. 2, 2020, while DaBaby was on a rental property in Los Angeles shooting a music video, TMZ claims.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said the warrant was filed in Sept. 2021. DaBaby pleaded not guilty on April 15 and Awute pleaded not guilty on April 22.