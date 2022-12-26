Strange Crime: Officials are searching for a suspect who shot a horse with an arrow in Reidsville

A horse was shot with an arrow on Dec. 15th in Reidsville. The owner says, they still don't know who did it.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — It's been nearly two weeks since a horse was shot in the back with an arrow in Reidsville with no one in custody yet.

Prim is boarded up in Rockingham County at the home of Jillian William’s mother.

On December 15th, Williams said she got a call from her mom saying Prim had been shot by an arrow.

The horse was rushed to NC State Veterinary Hospital where she remains in stable condition.

Williams said Prim is expected to be okay but this is still something that is hard for her to wrap her head around.

“I wish that it hadn’t happened obviously prim is like my best friend as silly as that might sound she doesn’t deserve this," Williams expressed.

Williams said Prim is being treated with antibiotics and has a wound vac that suctions out any infections that could form.

"It's not fair. It’s not fair to her, and I just wish that we could find out why so that we can make sure it doesn’t happen again. There’s a lot of animals that live in Rockingham County and all over the world and I would just like to make sure it doesn’t happen again," Williams

Williams said they expect prim to remain in the hospital for a couple more weeks before being able to come home and start rehabilitation.

Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is offering a $500 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the shooting.

