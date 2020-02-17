NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say an Uber driver was arrested after he allegedly shot at two customers who had argued with him for taking them in the wrong direction.

The New Orleans Police Department says 53-year-old Ahmad Ahmad faces aggravated assault with a firearm charge following the shooting on Sunday, Feb 16.

Police say Ahmad picked up two people from a downtown New Orleans bar around midnight and was supposed to take them to a location in Kenner. Instead, he reportedly began driving them across the Mississippi River into Jefferson Parish. When the passengers told him that he was driving in the wrong direction, an argument started.

NOPD said at some point the car was stopped and police were called. The two passengers then ordered a second Uber driver to pick them up.

According to police, when the other Uber driver arrived and the passengers got inside, Ahmad opened the passenger side door and removed the keys from the ignition.

One of the passengers then started a fight with Ahmad, who went back to his car, pulled out a gun and started shooting at the customers.

The NOPD said Ahmad drove away but was later arrested after returning to the scene.

In addition to the aggravated assault charge, Ahmad also faces theft and illegal use of weapons charges.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NOPD detectives at 504-658-6040.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.