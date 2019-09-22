PHOENIX — A North Carolina fugitive who escaped in eastern Arizona while handcuffed and in the custody of bail bondsmen has been arrested in metro Phoenix.
Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse said Saturday that a U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested Robert Collins Friday night after an eight-hour standoff at a Glendale home.
Clouse said Collins ran away from the bondsmen Sept. 11 when they stopped in Heber 109 miles (175 kilometers) east of Phoenix so Collins could use the restroom at a convenience store.
Sheriff's Office: Fugitive Escaped From 4 Bail Bondsmen
Clouse said authorities located Collins by tracking an iPad stolen in Heber after the escape to metro Phoenix. A vehicle also was stolen from the same residence.
Collins faces burglary, vehicle theft and drug charges in North Carolina, and Clouse said he'll ask for charges in Arizona.
- Fugitive lived in makeshift bunker for 3 years in Wisconsin
- Mother of 3-Year-Old With Autism Says Wristband Policy at Davidson County Fair Ruined Family's Trip
- How the Survivor Act Could Empower Sexual Assault Survivors
- 'Her Last Thoughts Were Taking Care of Those Kids': Family Remember School Bus Driver, Thank Students Who Tried to Save Her
- Car Chase Leads To Two Arrested in Connection to Murder in Asheboro, Police Say
- Man Accused of Leading Triad Deputies on 100 mph Chase with Child in the Car