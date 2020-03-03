DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a crash in Davie County involving three cars on Monday.

Investigators say the crash happened on US 158 near Redland Road in the Smith Grove Community, Monday evening.

Deputies say an 18-year-old man driving a motorcycle that was traveling west on US 158 near Redland Road, while a 26-year-old man driving a 2012 Chevrolet was heading in the same direction.

Highway Patrol says the man driving the Chevrolet failed to reduce speed and then crashed into the motorcycle.

Deputies say the man driving the motorcycle was forced off the bike due to the impact of the crash.

Investigators say the man was later hit by an unknown SUV which was traveling west, and says the driver left the scene.

Deputies say the man was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

If you have any information call the North Carolina Highway Patrol at (336) 477-2154.

OTHER STORIES

North Carolina identifies first case of coronavirus

North Carolina 2020 Primary: Governor's Race Heats Up

State inspectors looking into 'Happytail Puppies' in Guilford County after more than one complaint about pet shop

LIVE BLOG | NC Primary Election Day is here!

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775