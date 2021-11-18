NC man who claimed a hair was in his burger charged with insurance fraud

According to the arrest warrant, Ronnie Truesdale sent a manipulated image claiming McDonald's left a hair in his burger.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man was arrested after state officials said he falsely claimed a McDonald's worker left a hair on his hamburger, making him sick.

The North Carolina Department of Insurance said Ronnie Bernard Truesdale sent a manipulated image to Zurich North America, an insurer for Mcdonald's, to show there was a hair in his burger. Truesdale filed a claim for pain and suffering, as well as $1,595 in medical expenses to Wake Medical Center, according to the arrest warrant.

Investigators said Truesdale claimed eating the burger made him nauseous. An investigation found that the hair was actually placed on the burger after the wrapper was removed.

Truesdale, 41, was charged with insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense in connection with the incidents. Investigators said the offenses happened between Oct. 15, 2020, and March 16, 2021.

"Insurance fraud hurts consumers," North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said. "Approximately 20% of your insurance premium goes to cover the cost of fraud. That’s why I’m aggressively pursuing and prosecuting insurance fraud in North Carolina.”

