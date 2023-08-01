Man accused of beating his grandmother to death in Caswell County, deputies say

Caswell County deputies said 40-year-old Brian Keith Jones Jr. was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A grandson is accused of beating his grandmother to death in Caswell County, according to deputies.

The Caswell County Sheriff's Office said a call came in around 10:30 p.m. Monday night about an assault on Everett Lane.

Investigators said 40-year-old Brian Keith Jones Jr. was served a warrant for his arrest in connection to the death of 81-year-old Barbara Renn. Detectives said she died from blunt force trauma.

With the help of Rockingham County deputies and Reidsville police, Caswell County deputies were able to serve Jones Jr. a warrant for his arrest.

Deputies said he has since been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and placed in the Caswell County Detention Center without bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

