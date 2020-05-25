North Carolina man sentenced to prison for cyberstalking

Prosecutors said the man sent the woman approximately 730 harassing or intimidating text messages in December 2017 and January 2018.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Federal prosecutors say a North Carolina man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after sending hundreds of harassing messages to a woman in Maryland.

The Charlotte-based federal prosecutor’s office said in a news release that 57-year-old Charles Timothy Browne of Statesville, was sentenced Thursday to 43 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to cyberstalking.

Prosecutors said Browne sent the woman approximately 730 harassing or intimidating text messages in December 2017 and January 2018.

Authorities said the text messages caused the woman substantial emotional distress and caused her to fear for her life.

OTHER STORIES