Triad woman convicted in Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol

A jury convicted former High Point officer and Oath Keeper Laura Steele for multiple felonies for her role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous 2 Wants to Know story about What happened at the Capitol on January 6.

A former High Point police officer is convicted on all counts for her role in the January 6th Capitol Riots.

On Monday, the jury handed back the guilty verdict of multiple felony counts, more than a month after the trial started.

Steele was tried alongside five other suspects, all members of the oath-keepers group.

Investigators said Steele entered the Capitol on the day of the riots and tried to obstruct congressional proceedings.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

