North Carolina toddler fatally shoots himself, sheriff says

Deputies said a boy was playing with a loaded gun he found in his dad's truck before fatally shooting himself.
Credit: Atrom - stock.adobe.com

BENSON, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's office said a toddler fatally shot himself while playing with a handgun. 

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to West Watson Road in Benson on Sunday night and found a 2-year-old boy near a vehicle with a gunshot wound. 

Both parents were on the scene. 

Officials said detectives discovered that the boy climbed into his father’s pickup truck through an open door and was playing with a loaded handgun that was inside when he was able to fire it. 

Oser was taken to a hospital, where he later died. 

Officials said the boy's death is considered an accident, but the investigation is ongoing.

   

