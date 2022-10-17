North Carolina toddler fatally shoots himself, sheriff says

Deputies said a boy was playing with a loaded gun he found in his dad's truck before fatally shooting himself.

BENSON, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's office said a toddler fatally shot himself while playing with a handgun.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to West Watson Road in Benson on Sunday night and found a 2-year-old boy near a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Both parents were on the scene.

Officials said detectives discovered that the boy climbed into his father’s pickup truck through an open door and was playing with a loaded handgun that was inside when he was able to fire it.

Oser was taken to a hospital, where he later died.