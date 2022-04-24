Man dies following crash Sunday in Winston-Salem

Joseph Gause IV, 34, of Winston-Salem has died after a crash involving a 2020 Dodge Charger and a parked car.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has died after a crash at the intersection of North Glenn Avenue and East 28th Street Sunday.

Joseph Gause IV, 34, of Winston-Salem died after a crash involving a 2020 Dodge Charger and a parked car, according to investigators.

According to Winston-Salem police, Gause was driving a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck west on East 28th Street, while Mohogany Smith, 25, of Winston-Salem was driving a 2020 Dodge Charger south on North Glenn Avenue.

Police said the two vehicles hit each other in the intersection. Investigators said Smith’s car ran off the roadway after crashing and hitting an empty parked 2013 Volkswagen Beetle.

Detectives said Gause was not wearing a seatbelt and said died at the scene.

Gause’s death makes the 4th motor vehicle fatality this year, compared to 10 at the same time last year.

If you have any information about the crash, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.

